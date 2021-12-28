Left Menu

Maha govt invested Rs 30 cr on upgrading infrastructure for Women's Asian Cup: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:13 IST
The Maharashtra government invested Rs 30 crore on upgrading infrastructure to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup here and in Pune from January 20, a senior official said on Tuesday.

''The Maharashtra government has sanctioned around Rs 30 crore to upgrade infrastructure and organize this mega event," Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, said.

"We are working to our fullest potential to make sure the event is a grand success,'' he was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the local organizing committee of the event.

Speaking about the changes brought about at the Balewadi stadium in Pune, one of the three venues, Bakoria said, "In Pune, we are working on the main pitch apart from developing two practice pitches within the stadium premises.

''We are also completely revamping the facilities within the stadium. New set of floodlights with LED panels are being installed to illuminate the main pitch,'' added the senior official.

The tournament will be played at three venues in Maharashtra -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

The final of the tournament will be played on February 6.

