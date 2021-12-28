Left Menu

UP Yoddha to face Gujarat in Pro Kabaddi League match

One nail-biting win and two narrow losses after a spirited performance has denied UP Yoddha of the Pro Kabaddi League, a better rank on the points tally as they would have hoped for, but head coach Jasveer Singh is confident about the possibilities and is leaving no stone unturned to address the teams lingering issues to getting off with a slow start.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:48 IST
UP Yoddha to face Gujarat in Pro Kabaddi League match
UP Yoddha's Head coach Jasveer Singh interacting with his players (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One nail-biting win and two narrow losses after a spirited performance has denied UP Yoddha of the Pro Kabaddi League, a better rank on the points tally as they would have hoped for, but head coach Jasveer Singh is confident about the possibilities and is leaving no stone unturned to address the teams lingering issues to getting off with a slow start. UP Yoddha, currently placed 7th in the points tally, will face the 6th placed Gujarat Fortune Giants in their fourth game of the 8th PKL on 29th December 2021. The giants will be taking the mat after a two-day break and will be well-rested while the Yoddha's will be back on the mat after just a day's break and will look forward to consolidating their position on the points table. The game is expected to be a high voltage one, given both the teams will be in the fray to earn their second win in the tournament so far.

UP Yoddha, put up a spirited display in a close encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed out losing the game 29-32. "We have had really close games so far and I am happy with both our defenders and raiders, but I also realise that we cannot leave the game till the final moments and that's what we will have to address in the season ahead. As a team, we need to press hard right from the start and I am confident that we will be able to do so from our next game." said Head Coach of UP Yoddha Jasveer Singh.

UP Yoddha's performance against the giants statistically isn't the best, but what definitely comes to their advantage is the fact that the last time they locked horns with Gujarat Fortune Giants, the Yoddha's dominated the game with a comfortable 33-26 win. The game is expected to be action-packed and full of excitement as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants stand at number 7 and 6 in a points table, respectively. Meanwhile, both teams will be in a search hunt operation for their 2nd win of the ongoing PKL season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021