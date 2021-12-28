Left Menu

SA vs Ind: Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain, medical team monitoring pacer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:26 IST
SA vs Ind: Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain, medical team monitoring pacer
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bumrah has walked off the field and as a result, Shreyas Iyer has taken the field as a substitute.

"Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," tweeted BCCI. In the 11th over of South Africa innings, Bumrah left the field after twisting his ankle in the followthrough.

India was bowled out for 327 in the first innings after Lungi Ngidi took a six-wicket haul. KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors as he played a knock of 123. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021