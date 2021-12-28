Left Menu

Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with long-standing wrist injury

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:35 IST
Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with long-standing wrist injury
  • Country:
  • Australia

Last year's runnner-up Dominic Thiem will miss the Australian Open this year as he continues his recovery from a serious wrist injury.

The 28-year-old Austrian has not played since a second-round defeat in Mallorca in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title in September.

There also remains significant doubt about world number one and and nine-time Novak Djokovic's participation as he remains tight-lipped about his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov are all recovering after testing positive for the virus in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021