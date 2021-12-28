Thiem pulls out of Australian Open with long-standing wrist injury

Last year's runnner-up Dominic Thiem will miss the Australian Open this year as he continues his recovery from a serious wrist injury.

The 28-year-old Austrian has not played since a second-round defeat in Mallorca in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title in September.

There also remains significant doubt about world number one and and nine-time Novak Djokovic's participation as he remains tight-lipped about his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov are all recovering after testing positive for the virus in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)