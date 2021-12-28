Left Menu

Soccer-Holders Al Ahly get Sundowns reunion in African Champions League

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:43 IST
Soccer-Holders Al Ahly get Sundowns reunion in African Champions League

Holders Al Ahly will play South African side Mamelodi Sundowns and Sudan's Al Hilal and Al Merrikh in Group A of the African Champions League following the draw on Tuesday. Egyptian side Ahly, led by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, have won the title for the last two years and knocked the South African champions out in the quarter-finals in 2020-21.

They beat another South African side, Kaizer Chiefs, 3-0 in the final last season to earn Mosimane his third title after he also won the competition with Sundowns in 2016. African Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca head Group B and take on Horoya of Guinea, ES Setif from Algeria and South African debutants AmaZulu.

The latter are coached by former Blackburn Rovers striker Benni McCarthy, who won the UEFA Champions League as a player with Porto. There will be a Tunisian derby in Group C where Esperance and Etoile du Sahel clash with Algerian side CR Belouizdad and first time participants Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

There is another heavyweight tussle in Group D as Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, who lifted the continental title in 2017, meet top Egyptian club Zamalek, as well as Angola's Petro Atletico and Sagrada Esperanca. The draw was also made for the Confederation Cup on Tuesday.

Matches in both competitions are set to start on the weekend of Feb. 11-12, one week after the completion of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ahly may have to reschedule their opening fixture as they compete in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates from Feb. 3-12.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE DRAW Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan), Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Group B: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea), ES Setif (Algeria), AmaZulu (South Africa) Group C: Esperance (Tunisia), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Group D: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Zamalek (Egypt), Petro Atletico (Angola), Sagrada Esperanca (Angola) CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP STAGE DRAW

Group A: Pyramids (Egypt), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Zanaco (Zambia), Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) Group B: JS Kabylie (Algeria) or Royal Leopards (Eswatini), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), JS Saoura (Algeria), Al Ittihad (Libya)

Group C: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), CotonSport (Cameroon), Al Masry (Egypt), AS Otoho (Congo) Group D: RS Berkane (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), USGN (Niger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021