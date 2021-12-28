Hope you have a good IPL mega auction: SRH to Warner

Left Menu

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday congratulated left-handed batter, David Warner, on the Ashes victory, and wished that the Australian has a good outing at the mega auction.

David Warner (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday congratulated left-handed batter, David Warner, on the Ashes victory, and wished that the Australian has a good outing at the mega auction. It is important to note that Warner was released by SRH before the mega auction for IPL 2022. The left-handed batter was left out of the team in IPL 2021 and was even stripped of the captaincy.

"Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," the official handle of SRH tweeted. This tweet by the franchise came after Warner mocked SRH head coach Tom Moody after a fan suggested that the franchise has a good auction and picks good players for IPL 2022.

"Baha doubt it," Warner had tweeted while replying to a fan's tweet which read: "How about having a good auction for srh tom? Please." Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

