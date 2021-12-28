Left Menu

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic handed five-match ban, fined Rs 1 lakh

PTI | Margao | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:25 IST
SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic handed five-match ban, fined Rs 1 lakh

SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic was on Tuesday handed a five-match ban and fined Rs 1 lakh by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his ''violent conduct towards a match official'' during an Indian Super League match.

The incident happened during SC East Bengal's match against NorthEast United FC here on December 17, when the Kolkata side lost 0-2.

''In the terms of the decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, Perosevic has been informed that a 'repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment','' the ISL said in a statement.

''The player and the club have 10 days should they wish to lodge an appeal.'' The 29-year-old Croatian has already served his automatic one-match suspension and he is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24.

SC East Bengal are currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table after suffering four defeats and four draws. The eight-match winless streak led to the sacking of head coach Jose Manuel Diaz midway into the ongoing season on Tuesday.

Former India captain and assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken charge as interim head coach of the side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021