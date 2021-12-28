Left Menu

Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

He lived in the Naples area.Hugos death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo, Napoli said.

PTI | Naples | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:38 IST
Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52.

Italian club Napoli announced the death on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided.

The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area.

''The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,'' Napoli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

