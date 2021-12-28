Left Menu

Alpine skiing-France's Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

France's Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden's Sara Hector took third. "Skiing today was really fun, the slope was perfect and I enjoyed the challenge being in front in the first run.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:40 IST
Alpine skiing-France's Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

France's Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. The 32-year-old set the pace in the first run on the Schlossberg course and maintained her advantage to win in two minutes 3.88 seconds. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden's Sara Hector took third.

"Skiing today was really fun, the slope was perfect and I enjoyed the challenge being in front in the first run. I feel I can trust my skiing and I'm really glad about that," said Worley after her 15th World Cup victory in the event. Hector, who was second after the opening run, dropped to third following two costly mistakes in the final run, eventually finishing 0.38 seconds behind Worley. It was a third straight podium for the Swede.

Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, who claimed her 72nd World Cup victory https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/shiffrin-secures-72nd-world-cup-courchevel-giant-slalom-2021-12-21 in Courchevel last week, and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami missed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/shiffrin-tests-positive-covid-19-miss-lienz-2021-12-27 the race in Lienz after testing positive for COVID-19. Italy's downhill Olympic champion Sofia Goggia benefited from Shiffrin's absence and finished 12th to cut the American's lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings to 93 points.

Lienz will host a slalom event on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021