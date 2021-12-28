We will continue to play attacking football: FC Goa Coach Derrick Pereira

After being held to a draw in the last two games, FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday night at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The game though will have more incentives than just the three points on offer. In facing ATK Mohun Bagan, the Goans will also come up against their former gaffer Juan Ferrando. The Spaniard stepped down from his position as the head coach of FC Goa before joining ATK Mohun Bagan last week. And this game gives FC Goa the perfect opportunity to get one over their former boss.

Derrick Pereira, the new FC Goa head coach stated that the Gaurs will continue to play an attacking brand of football. The former Indian international took charge of FC Goa last week following the sudden departure of former head coach Juan Ferrando. "He (Juan Ferrando) knows the players in and out. He has been working with them over the last one and half years. However, we know as well what he is going to bring to the table. We know how ATK Mohun Bagan used to play earlier and how they are going to play now. We will definitely have a plan in place to counter that. For tomorrow's match, our boys are focused, determined and motivated to put up a good performance. We are not going to compromise on our philosophy. We will continue to look to play attacking football." said FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira in the press conference.

Pereira started off his time as the new head coach with a well-earned point against Odisha FC, a tie that could have swung both ways. "I didn't want to make many changes as the team had been doing well for the three matches leading up to the last game. There were certain limitations and some injuries. We did very well in the first half, we controlled the game. In the second half, we lost our shape following the goal we conceded. We have a very good team. And the mentality of the team is to go for a win. That's what led to us losing some balance and that's where we need to put some work. The team is already improving if you take the first three games into account. Defensively we have gotten better. When we are in attack, we have to look to have a better balance to our team and look to be better in transitions. That's an area we will have to focus on." said FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira.

FC Goa have two wins, two draws and three defeats in seven matches so far and hence are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table. (ANI)

