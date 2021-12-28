Left Menu

Cricket-Shami gives India the advantage with five-wicket haul

Seamer Mohammed Shami took 5-44 and moved to 200 wickets in test cricket as India bowled hosts South Africa out for 197 in their first innings 40 minutes before the close on the third day of the first test on Tuesday.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:01 IST
Seamer Mohammed Shami took 5-44 and moved to 200 wickets in test cricket as India bowled hosts South Africa out for 197 in their first innings 40 minutes before the close on the third day of the first test on Tuesday. South Africa trail India's first-innings score of 327 by 130 runs as they had little answer to the accuracy of the tourists' seam attack at Centurion Park.

Only Temba Bavuma managed to keep the visitors at bay for any length of time in a knock of 52. All the Indian seamers were among the wickets on a lively pitch that offered sideways movement and steep bounce, Jasprit Bumrah (2-16) weighing in with a couple despite rolling his ankle.

Seventeen wickets have fallen in under three sessions after the entire second day was washed out due to rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

