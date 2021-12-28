Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi 8 Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4 Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4 Mohammed Shami c de Kock b Ngidi 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen 14 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19 Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi 24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1 Aiden Markram b Shami 13 Keegan Petersen b Shami 15 Rassie van der Dussen c Rahane b Siraj 3 Temba Bavuma c Pant b Shami 52 Quinton de Kock b Thakur 34 Wiaan Mulder Pant b Shami 12 Marco Jansen lbw b Thakur 19 Kagiso Rabada c Pant b Shami 25 Keshav Maharaj c Rahane b Bumrah 12 Lungi Ngidi not out 0 Extras: (LB-4 NB-7) 11 Total: (All out in 62.3 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/25 3/30 4/32 5/104 6/133 7/144 8/181 9/193 10/197 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7.2-2-16-2, Mohammed Siraj 15.1-3-45-1, Mohammed Shami 16-5-44-5, Shardul Thakur 11-1-51-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 13-2-37-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

