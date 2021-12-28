India 16/1 at stumps, lead South Africa by 146 runs

India were 16 for one in their second innings at stumps on day three, leading South Africa by 146 runs in the first Test here on Tuesday.

India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session with Mohammad Shami taking five wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs.

The visitors had made 327 in their first innings.

India batted for six overs in the final session and lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (4). Brief Scores: India: 327 all out in 105.3 overs and 16/1 in 6 overs (K L Rahul batting 5; Marco Jansen 1/4). South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out in 62.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Mohammad Shami 5/44).

