Left Menu

India 16/1 at stumps, lead South Africa by 146 runs

India were 16 for one in their second innings at stumps on day three, leading South Africa by 146 runs in the first Test here on Tuesday.India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session with Mohammad Shami taking five wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs.The visitors had made 327 in their first innings.India batted for six overs in the final session and lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal 4.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:48 IST
India 16/1 at stumps, lead South Africa by 146 runs
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India were 16 for one in their second innings at stumps on day three, leading South Africa by 146 runs in the first Test here on Tuesday.

India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session with Mohammad Shami taking five wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs.

The visitors had made 327 in their first innings.

India batted for six overs in the final session and lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (4). Brief Scores: India: 327 all out in 105.3 overs and 16/1 in 6 overs (K L Rahul batting 5; Marco Jansen 1/4). South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out in 62.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Mohammad Shami 5/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021