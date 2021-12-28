Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barcelona's Alba tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is set to miss Sunday's league trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday. The 32-year-old is the third Barca player to be infected during the Christmas period after defenders Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves returned positive tests on Monday.

NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away on Wednesday and at home on Friday but had both games postponed with a total of eight players and two support staff added to COVID-19 protocol recently.

Tennis-Recovering Thiem to skip Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open to work towards regaining full fitness after a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.

Alpine skiing-France's Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

France's Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. The 32-year-old set the pace in the first run on the Schlossberg course and maintained her advantage to win in two minutes 3.88 seconds. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden's Sara Hector took third.

NBA-League reduces quarantine to six days for vaccinated players, coaches: ESPN

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has shortened the quarantine period for vaccinated players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 to six days from 10, provided there is no risk of them infecting others, ESPN reported on Monday. Several NBA games have been postponed due to rising cases, with ESPN reporting that more than 200 players were in health and safety protocols, prompting the league and players' body to agree to the change.

Alpine skiing-Imperious Paris wins Bormio downhill for record sixth time

Home favourite Dominik Paris claimed a record sixth World Cup downhill victory at Bormio in his native Italy on Tuesday, continuing his domination of the challenging Stelvio piste. Paris sped down in 1:54.63 to clinch his seventh Bormio victory overall, including one in super G, laying down a marker with little over a month to go until the Beijing Winter Olympics start on Feb. 4.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant, Grizzlies nip Suns in last second

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds remaining, and Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win on Monday night. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 points for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 18 late in the third quarter before registering their second straight win.

Soccer-Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City

Spanish forward Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Barcelona, the two clubs said on Tuesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British and Spanish media reported that Barcelona would pay around 55 million euros ($62.30 million) for the player, with a further 10 million euros in add-ons.

Olympics-U.S. names Vanbiesbrouck GM, Quinn coach of men's ice hockey team

USA Hockey named John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager and David Quinn as coach of the 2022 U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team on Monday, after the National Hockey League (NHL) announced it would not make its players or personnel available for the Games. Vanbiesbrouck, a former Olympian who spent two decades in the NHL, and former New York Rangers head coach Quinn face the tough task of building a squad from players outside the league with little time before the Beijing Olympics start on Feb. 4.

Cricket-Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run win in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with debutant paceman Scott Boland laying waste to England's hapless batsmen with a devastating six-wicket haul. Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match, came off the Melbourne Cricket Ground turf with a prize stump and astonishing innings figures of 6-7 as England capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three, their 13th lowest total in tests.

