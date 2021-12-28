Left Menu

BAI extends contracts of coaching staff till Sept, 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:27 IST
BAI extends contracts of coaching staff till Sept, 2022
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday extended the contracts of the coaching staff, including Indonesia's Dwi Kristiawan, with big-ticket events like Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up next year.

Kristiawan, who was roped in by the governing body in 2011, alongwith Muhammad Miftak, Heri Setiawan, Ade Kurniawan and Eska Riffan Jaya, who helps the players in sparring, have been handed an extension till September 30, 2022.

''While it's important to maintain the continuity we have extended the term of the coaching and sparring support stuff after a detailed discussion in TOPs meeting today,'' BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI.

Indonesia's Mulyo Handoyo and Malaysia's Tan Kim Her are also likely to return as India's singles and doubles badminton coaches with the national federation hoping to finalise their appointments soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021