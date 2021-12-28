BAI extends contracts of coaching staff till Sept, 2022

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday extended the contracts of the coaching staff, including Indonesia's Dwi Kristiawan, with big-ticket events like Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up next year.

Kristiawan, who was roped in by the governing body in 2011, alongwith Muhammad Miftak, Heri Setiawan, Ade Kurniawan and Eska Riffan Jaya, who helps the players in sparring, have been handed an extension till September 30, 2022.

''While it's important to maintain the continuity we have extended the term of the coaching and sparring support stuff after a detailed discussion in TOPs meeting today,'' BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI.

Indonesia's Mulyo Handoyo and Malaysia's Tan Kim Her are also likely to return as India's singles and doubles badminton coaches with the national federation hoping to finalise their appointments soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)