Soccer-Spurs held by 10-man Southampton as Conte unbeaten run continues

Ten-man Southampton held on for a 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's on Tuesday, as Antonio Conte became the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven league games in charge of Spurs. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:28 IST
Ten-man Southampton held on for a 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's on Tuesday, as Antonio Conte became the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven league games in charge of Spurs. James Ward-Prowse gave Saints a deserved lead midway through the first half, but the momentum swung in the visitors' favour when Mohammed Salisu tripped Heung-min Son to concede a penalty and pick up a second yellow before the break.

Harry Kane dispatched the spot kick, and the England captain had a superbly taken second ruled out for a narrow offside in the second half as Conte's side failed to find a way through the depleted hosts. West Ham's 4-1 win at Watford meant that Tottenham dropped to sixth on 30 points, one point behind the Hammers and five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand over both. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.

