Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Chilwell to undergo knee surgery

"Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair." The England international has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season, scoring three times.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:03 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Chilwell to undergo knee surgery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell will undergo knee surgery that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old hasn't played since picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Chelsea's Champions League group win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-thrash-juve-4-0-reach-champions-league-knockout-stage-2021-11-23 against Juventus on Nov. 23.

"After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach," the club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/12/28/chilwell-injury-news. "Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair."

The England international has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season, scoring three times. Chelsea, third in the Premier League standings with 41 points from 19 games, host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021