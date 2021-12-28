Left Menu

3 COVID-19 cases reported in Mathura

Three persons have been found COVID-19 positive here, officials said on Tuesday.One of them was a part of a group from Dubai which was visiting Vrindavan, Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge Rapid Response Team, said.Three members of that group were found COVID-19 positive on Monday and were asked to return from the airport.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:53 IST
3 COVID-19 cases reported in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been found COVID-19 positive here, officials said on Tuesday.

One of them was a part of a group from Dubai which was visiting Vrindavan, Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge Rapid Response Team, said.

Three members of that group were found COVID-19 positive on Monday and were asked to return from the airport. They are under quarantine.

Of the three latest cases reported on Tuesday, is a couple from Mumbai who had come to Mathura on a pilgrimage Besides Mumbai, the couple also have a house in Ratan Kund Chaubia Para of Mathura, and they have been quarantined there, officials said.

The group from Dubai had stayed at the MVT guesthouse in Vrindavan. Contact tracing of 40 persons from the guesthouse has been done till now, they said.

Meanwhile, Srivatsa Goswami, a noted authority of Brij culture, has requested the district magistrate to make at least one week quarantine mandatory for every foreigner coming to Vrindavan, prior to commencing their movement in Brijbhumi.

It is important for the safety of Brijwasis and scores of pilgrims coming to Vrindavan, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021