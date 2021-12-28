3 COVID-19 cases reported in Mathura

Three persons have been found COVID-19 positive here, officials said on Tuesday.

One of them was a part of a group from Dubai which was visiting Vrindavan, Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge Rapid Response Team, said.

Three members of that group were found COVID-19 positive on Monday and were asked to return from the airport. They are under quarantine.

Of the three latest cases reported on Tuesday, is a couple from Mumbai who had come to Mathura on a pilgrimage Besides Mumbai, the couple also have a house in Ratan Kund Chaubia Para of Mathura, and they have been quarantined there, officials said.

The group from Dubai had stayed at the MVT guesthouse in Vrindavan. Contact tracing of 40 persons from the guesthouse has been done till now, they said.

Meanwhile, Srivatsa Goswami, a noted authority of Brij culture, has requested the district magistrate to make at least one week quarantine mandatory for every foreigner coming to Vrindavan, prior to commencing their movement in Brijbhumi.

It is important for the safety of Brijwasis and scores of pilgrims coming to Vrindavan, he said.

