Soccer-Smith rues lack of seniors in injury-hit squad as Norwich lose again

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:55 IST
Norwich City had only 10 fit senior players available to play in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Dean Smith said as he criticised the Premier League for scheduling two games in three days.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons -- who had both played every game this season -- and Todd Cantwell were forced to pull out on Monday, and Smith said his young squad "lacked game management" against Palace. "I didn't have a lot of choice with the team and the subs today. If that's what the Premier League want, so be it," Smith told the BBC.

"We should never be asked in the current climate to put players through that (two games in three days). Players will keep topping up the injury list... It's a really hard time, not just for ourselves but for everyone at the moment. "I just told the players... if they want to maintain any kind of semblance of a Premier League team, we have to turn it around very quickly. It doesn't help we only have 10 senior players."

The loss was Norwich's fifth straight in the league without scoring a goal as Smith's side end the year at the bottom of the standings with only 10 points and odds-on favourites to be relegated once again. After conceding an early penalty, Norwich managed to create chances and stay in the contest until Palace scored twice in four minutes late in the first half to give Smith's side a mountain to climb.

"I'm disappointed today with the manner of the goals we conceded. We could have made a fight of it today, but the goals we conceded in the 38th and 42nd minute took the game away from us," Smith added. "I just felt we were too passive in our own penalty box, which caused their goals today."

