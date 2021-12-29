Left Menu

NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game

Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday. Rookie Sam Ehlinger is expected to be undercentre for the 9-6 Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the Colts, according to ESPN.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 01:33 IST
NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday. The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

Wentz has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore will miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where a victory would secure the Colts a spot in the playoffs. Rookie Sam Ehlinger is expected to be undercentre for the 9-6 Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the Colts, according to ESPN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021