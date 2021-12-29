Soccer-Injuries, COVID-19 cases at Newcastle force League to call off Everton game

Everton's home Premier League game against Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the visiting team said they were left with insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

"A number of players and staff members have returned positive results during routine PCR tests in recent days, while several players have suffered injuries during an extremely busy period of fixtures," Newcastle said in a statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-uniteds-trip-to-everton-postponed.

"Accordingly, Newcastle United lodged a formal request with the Premier League to postpone Thursday's fixture at Goodison Park, and that has been approved by the Premier League Board."

