Left Menu

NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions

The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players. Last week the league said it would not send players to the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the pandemic's "profound disruption" to its schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 03:34 IST
NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions

The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players. The league also postponed Wednesday's Detroit Red Wings game at the New York Islanders two days after the home side placed four of their players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and isolated from their team, bringing the total number of postponements this season to 80.

The NHL and players' body (NHLPA) agreed this week to allow teams to form temporary "taxi squads" to help avoid more disruptions to the season, after players returned from an extended holiday break on Sunday. Last week the league said it would not send players to the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the pandemic's "profound disruption" to its schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021