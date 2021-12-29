Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. exhibition games cancelled ahead of Beijing Olympics

The United States and Canada women's ice hockey teams agreed to cancel the final two games of their My Why Tour, a series of exhibition contests ahead of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, USA Hockey said Tuesday. The games in Edmonton and Red Deer were intended to be a warm-up before the Olympics begin on Feb. 4 but instead the U.S. will keep the team at their "home base" in Blaine, Minnesota, until leaving for Beijing to begin their title defence.

Ice hockey-U.S. forfeit junior championship game after two COVID-19 positives

The United States were forced to forfeit their preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday at the World Junior Championship after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said. The two players were placed in quarantine and it was not immediately clear whether the U.S. would be cleared to compete in their next preliminary game against Sweden on Wednesday.

Tennis-Recovering Thiem to skip Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month's Australian Open to work towards regaining full fitness after a long-standing wrist injury, the former world number three said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year.

NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game

Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday. The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

Soccer-Injuries, COVID-19 cases at Newcastle force Premier League to call off Everton game

Everton's home Premier League game against Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the visiting team said they were left with insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to COVID-19 cases and injuries, the Premier League said on Tuesday. It is the 16th Premier League game to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries this month.

NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions

The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players. The league also postponed Wednesday's Detroit Red Wings game at the New York Islanders two days after the home side placed four of their players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and isolated from their team, bringing the total number of postponements this season to 80.

Alpine skiing-France's Worley takes Lienz giant slalom in first win of season

France's Tessa Worley edged ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova to her first World Cup win of the season in the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on Tuesday. The 32-year-old set the pace in the first run on the Schlossberg course and maintained her advantage to win in two minutes 3.88 seconds. Vlhova finished 0.30 seconds behind in second while Sweden's Sara Hector took third.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant, Grizzlies nip Suns in last second

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds remaining, and Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win on Monday night. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 points for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 18 late in the third quarter before registering their second straight win.

Soccer-Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City

Spanish forward Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Barcelona, the two clubs said on Tuesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British and Spanish media reported that Barcelona would pay around 55 million euros ($62.30 million) for the player, with a further 10 million euros in add-ons.

Cricket-Ireland v USA one-day series cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

Ireland and hosts United States agreed to cancel the one-day international (ODI) series between the two sides after members of the touring staff tested positive for COVID-19, the two boards announced on Tuesday. The two teams had played a Twenty20 series which ended 1-1 while the ODI series in Florida was interrupted by coronavirus cases first detected amongst the USA squad and umpires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)