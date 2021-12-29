Haven't beaten India in India, that would be nice to do: Warner

After retaining the Ashes, Australia opening batter David Warner on Wednesday said that it would be nice if his side manages to beat India in India as they are yet to achieve this particular feat. Warner also hinted towards having another crack in trying to win the Ashes in England. In 2019, the left-handed batter was out of form in England as he was continuously dismissed by Stuart Broad.

"We still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series in 2019, but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying. Warner also said that he sees age as no barrier, and he lauded England pacer James Anderson for setting really high benchmark in Test cricket.

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board. In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me," said Warner. "I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year," he added.

Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

