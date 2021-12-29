Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe downplays transfer talk, targets trophies with PSG instead

Kylian Mbappe said he does not plan to leave Paris St Germain in January despite mounting speculation about his future and that he hoped to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 09:12 IST
Soccer-Mbappe downplays transfer talk, targets trophies with PSG instead

Kylian Mbappe said he does not plan to leave Paris St Germain in January despite mounting speculation about his future and that he hoped to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season. Earlier this year, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe is free to negotiate with Real and other clubs next month but said he was focused on beating the Spanish side when they face off in the Champions League last 16 in February. "I'll give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it," Mbappe told CNN https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/28/sport/kylian-mbappe-psg-ctw-spt-intl/index.html, adding he did not regret telling PSG in July that he wanted to leave.

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart," he said, adding, "I'm happy to stay." Mbappe said he enjoyed working with Argentina striker Lionel Messi, who joined from Barcelona in August.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him," he said. "We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021