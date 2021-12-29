Every shot that Hyderabad FC took went into the net: Odisha FC's Kiko Ramirez

Left Menu

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez felt some of his players didn't carry out their duties on the pitch as expected as his team lost 1-6 to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-12-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 09:22 IST
Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez (Photo/Odisha FC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez felt some of his players didn't carry out their duties on the pitch as expected as his team lost 1-6 to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Ramirez felt the result was a harsh reality that his team needed to accept. However, the Spaniard urged his team to look forward to the next match as there is plenty of time to get the season back on track.

"Every shot of the opponent went into the net. Everyone can see that. We will try to digest this result. It's important to sleep well, wake up and prepare for the next match," said Kiko Ramirez in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. Winless in four, Odisha FC have slipped behind in the race for the semi-final spots.

"It affects our mood now and how we feel. As for the season, it's very long. Also, some of the mistakes that are happening match after match are affecting us. Today we played badly and lost 6-1. There were players who didn't work properly on the pitch. That's the reality and we lost 6-1," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

