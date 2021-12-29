Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. exhibition games cancelled ahead of Beijing Olympics; Soccer-Liverpool miss chance to close gap at top, as Spurs held by Saints and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. exhibition games cancelled ahead of Beijing Olympics

The United States and Canada women's ice hockey teams agreed to cancel the final two games of their My Why Tour, a series of exhibition contests ahead of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, USA Hockey said Tuesday. The games in Edmonton and Red Deer were intended to be a warm-up before the Olympics begin on Feb. 4 but instead, the U.S. will keep the team at their "home base" in Blaine, Minnesota, until leaving for Beijing to begin their title defense.

Soccer-Liverpool miss chance to close gap at top, as Spurs held by Saints

Wasteful Liverpool missed the chance to close the gap to leaders Manchester City after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday. Liverpool had a host of chances, including a Mohamed Salah penalty, but failed to score in the Premier League for the first time in 29 games as Ademola Lookman's second-half goal was enough for Leicester to snatch victory.

Ice hockey-U.S. forfeit junior championship game after two COVID-19 positives

The United States were forced to forfeit their preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday at the World Junior Championship after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said. The two players were placed in quarantine and it was not immediately clear whether the U.S. would be cleared to compete in their next preliminary game against Sweden on Wednesday.

NFL-Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach Madden

Following is reaction to the death of John Madden, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders. NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL

NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list

Indianapolis have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts said on Tuesday, although he may still be able to play in Sunday's pivotal matchup. The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions

The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players. The league also postponed Wednesday's Detroit Red Wings game at the New York Islanders two days after the home side placed four of their players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and isolated from their team, bringing the total number of postponements this season to 80.

Gregarious NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden dies at 85

John Madden, the beefy, exuberant Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders who became one of America's best-known TV sports announcers and lent his name to a wildly successful football video game franchise, died on Tuesday at age 85, the National Football League (NFL) said. The league said he died "unexpectedly" but did not provide further details.

Tom Brady warned by NFL about throwing tablet on sideline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted Monday that he heard from the NFL about tossing a damaging a league-issued Microsoft tablet on the sideline during a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Bucs 9-0 on Dec. 19, the first time a Brady-led offense was shut out since 2006.

NFL-League cuts COVID-19 isolation time down to five days

The National Football League and its players' union on Tuesday said players and staff who test positive for COVID-19 can return after five days instead of 10, provided their symptoms disappear or greatly improve, the league said in a memo seen by Reuters. The individual would need to go at least 24 hours without a fever, see other symptoms like a cough improve, and be cleared by a team physician after consultation with the NFL, according to the memo.

Cricket-Ireland v USA one-day series cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

Ireland and hosts United States agreed to cancel the one-day international (ODI) series between the two sides after members of the touring staff tested positive for COVID-19, the two boards announced on Tuesday. The two teams had played a Twenty20 series which ended 1-1 while the ODI series in Florida was interrupted by coronavirus cases first detected amongst the USA squad and umpires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)