Left Menu

Ashes, 4th Test: Pink Village back to give fans themed entertainment zone at Sydney

Cricket Australia's Pink Village will be back this year, providing fans with a dedicated pink-themed entertainment zone at Driver Avenue, Moore Park during the Men's Ashes Pink Test at the SCG starting on January 5.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 29-12-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 10:37 IST
Ashes, 4th Test: Pink Village back to give fans themed entertainment zone at Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia's Pink Village will be back this year, providing fans with a dedicated pink-themed entertainment zone at Driver Avenue, Moore Park during the Men's Ashes Pink Test at the SCG starting on January 5. Fans attending the Pink Village can expect a range of entertainment options, such as a food and beverage area that includes a bar stocked with 4 Pines, plus big screens to catch all the action of the fourth Vodafone men's Ashes Test. There will also be numerous fan activations, such as a cricket simulator, a nail art salon, smoothie bikes, freebies, and a Spirits stand with non-alcoholic cocktails and a viewing area to watch live entertainment by various artists on the stage.

EGM, Event Experience & Operations Brian Nourse is excited to have the Pink Village take place once again this year and extend the support of the McGrath Foundation and the Pink Test to fans outside the ground. "We are ecstatic to have returned the Pink Village at this year's Vodafone Ashes Series Pink Test, not only to provide an exciting experience for our fans but also to support the McGrath Foundation, which is undeniably a cause important to us all," said Nourse in an official statement.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021