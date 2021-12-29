Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly remains haemodynamically stable after testing positive for COVID-19: Hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in haemodynamically stable condition after being tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:40 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in haemodynamically stable condition after being tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata confirmed that the condition of the former Indian skipper is currently stable.

The MD further confirmed that Ganguly's oxygen saturation is also maintained at 99% on room air. "On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch. The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status," stated Dr Rupali Basu in an official release.

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy. "Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. (ANI)

