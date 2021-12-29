Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup as doubts over Aus Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup, with his participation at the Australian Open - which marks the first Grand Slam of the year - still in doubt.

Djokovic's withdrawal from the men's teams event in Sydney comes amid mounting speculation over the 34-year-old's COVID-19 vaccination status, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion has refused to reveal publicly whether he has been jabbed.

All players and staff at the Australian Open must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on 17th January, and players have started to arrive in the country for warm-up events over the coming week.

In a statement, Tennis Australia said the Serbian team at the ATP Cup would be led by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic. AP SSC SSC

