Zverev, Tsitsipas and Sabalenka arrive in Australia ahead of Australia Open

Sabalenka, current world no 2, entered semi-finals in Wimbledon and US Open, and reached fourth round in Australia Open in season 2021. Badosa reached WTA top 10 last season after winning Indian Wells Open, her best result in Australia Open is second round.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:57 IST
Alexander Zverev (file image) Image Credit: ANI
World no 3 Alexander Zverev and world no 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas arrived in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Both players have been the semi-finalists of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa landed at Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday. Sabalenka, current world no 2, entered semi-finals in Wimbledon and US Open and reached the fourth round in Australia Open in season 2021. Badosa reached the WTA top 10 last season after winning Indian Wells Open, her best result in Australia Open is the second round.

