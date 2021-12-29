Left Menu

Cricket-India take lead past 200 in first test v South Africa

India started the day on 16 for one but lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (10) when he edged Kagiso Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip. Pujara got a first ball duck in the first innings and should have been out early again, but Rabada dropped a simple catch at mid-on off Lungi Ngidi when the batsman had six.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:01 IST
Cricket-India take lead past 200 in first test v South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India showed patience with the bat to reach 79 for three against South Africa at lunch on day four of the first test on Wednesday, a second innings lead of 209 on a lively wicket providing plenty of assistance to the seam bowlers. India added 63 runs in the session as South Africa bowled tight lines and lengths, but also spurned chances to make further inroads into the tourists’ batting lineup.

Captain Virat Kohli (18) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) will resume in an elongated afternoon session after the second day was washed out by rain, putting India in a race against time to set the hosts a target and try to bowl them out a second time. It is the kind of pitch that can move the game forward quickly, as evidenced on day three when 18 wickets fell, but with rain predicted for at least part of the fifth day, India need to up their scoring rate.

That being said, they may already be close to having enough runs. The highest fourth innings chase at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

The next highest is 226 for four by South Africa against Pakistan in 1998. India started the day on 16 for one but lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (10) when he edged Kagiso Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip.

Pujara got a first ball duck in the first innings and should have been out early again, but Rabada dropped a simple catch at mid-on off Lungi Ngidi when the batsman had six. Ngidi did get his reward for a probing spell of bowling when he induced an edge from first innings century maker KL Rahul (23), Dean Elgar taking the catch at first slip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021