Soccer-Terry to start academy coaching consultancy role at Chelsea
Former Chelsea captain John Terry will return to the Premier League club to begin a coaching consultancy role at their academy, the team said on Wednesday. Chelsea said https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/12/29/john-terry-to-begin-academy-coaching-consultancy-role Terry will begin his new role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month.
Former Chelsea captain John Terry will return to the Premier League club to begin a coaching consultancy role at their academy, the team said on Wednesday. Terry won five Premier League titles and FA Cups plus the Champions League when he was suspended for 2012 final, and the Europa League at Chelsea from 1998-2017.
The 41-year-old, who also captained England, left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach in July. Chelsea said https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/12/29/john-terry-to-begin-academy-coaching-consultancy-role Terry will begin his new role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month.
