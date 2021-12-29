Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID positive test
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday. Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City. "Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-miss-manchester-city-match.
"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-miss-manchester-city-match. Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
