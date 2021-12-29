Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates Kidambi Srikanth, announces 5 acres of land to set up badminton academy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates Kidambi Srikanth, announces 5 acres of land to set up badminton academy
Kidambi Srikanth during the felicitation ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships. He also announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh and 5 acres of land at Tirupati for setting up an academy.

According to an official statement, Kidambi Srikanth paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday. He has won a silver medal in BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12-19. He has been working as Deputy Collector in the government of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Kidambi Srikanth expressed happiness for meeting the Chief Minister and said the latter has assured all help to him. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up an academy and said he would set up a world-class badminton academy and train world-class players.

Srikanth said the sports people are happy with the special care taken by the government and thanked the Chief Minister on their behalf. He said he would strive to win more tournaments in the future and bring fame to the state. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy, SAAP MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda and KVS Krishna were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021