Soccer-Barca trio test positive for COVID-19
The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barcelonas-alba-tests-positive-covid-19-2021-12-28 and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week. "Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad.
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday. The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.
"Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said in a statement. Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
