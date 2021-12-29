Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID positive test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday. Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:55 IST
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID positive test
Representative Image

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City. "Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-miss-manchester-city-match.

Arteta previously tested positive in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic forced the Premier League to shut down for more than three months. The 39-year-old is also the latest Premier League manager to test positive after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira nL1N2TB04Q and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard nL1N2TA06A.

A record 103 positive nL1N2TC0QL COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period. Britain reported a record 129,471 nL1N2TD0ZK new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021