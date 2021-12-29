Left Menu

Premier League: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tests COVID positive, to miss game against Manchester City

Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:25 IST
Premier League: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tests COVID positive, to miss game against Manchester City
Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day. Mikel is currently isolating, the north-London based club confirmed on Wednesday. Earlier, Gunner's Premier League fixture against Wolves on Tuesday was postponed due to a number of the Wolves squad testing positive for COVID-19.

In the latest, the Premier League Board on Tuesday granted Newcastle United's request to postpone the league clash with Everton, which was scheduled to take place at Goodison Park on Thursday. The Magpies submitted an application following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within their squad, as well as several injury concerns. The Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with the Premier League schedule in December as 16 games to date have been postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021