Australian pacer Scott Boland makes impressive debut in Test Player Rankings

Australian Scott Boland made his debut in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers with his outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. He is now ranked 74th with 271 points. Boland etched his name in the record books with an astonishing six-wicket haul that wrapped up the Ashes on day three of the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday. The 32-year-old pacer from Victoria finished with outstanding innings figures of 6/7 in four overs.

Along the way, he matched the 19-ball record for the fastest five-wicket haul in tests shared by England's Stuart Broad at the 2015 Ashes and Australia's Ernie Toshack in 1947. He finished with a seven-wicket match haul in a thumping innings and 14 runs victory for Australia. Pat Cummins is still above 900 points thanks to his three early wickets in England's first innings. England pacer, James Anderson, improved his Ashes average in Australia and is now better than his average against Australia in England. His figures of 4/33 in 23 overs gained him three places to 5th.

In the batter's category, Marnus Labuschagne continues to hold the top spot whilst, Steve Smith has dropped a place to fourth, his lowest position since December 2015. In the all-rounder's list, Mitchell Starc nudged ahead of Ben Stokes into fifth place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)