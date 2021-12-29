India all out for 174 in 2nd innings, sets 305 for SA to win 1st Test

India set hosts South Africa a stiff 305-run target to win the first Test after their second innings folded for 174 run in the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the match, here on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half century.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings. Brief Scores: India: 327 & 174 all out in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, K L Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabad 4/42; Marco jansen 4/55). South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)