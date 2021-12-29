Left Menu

India all out for 174 in 2nd innings, sets 305 for SA to win 1st Test

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:04 IST
India all out for 174 in 2nd innings, sets 305 for SA to win 1st Test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India set hosts South Africa a stiff 305-run target to win the first Test after their second innings folded for 174 run in the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the match, here on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half century.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings. Brief Scores: India: 327 & 174 all out in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, K L Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabad 4/42; Marco jansen 4/55). South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021