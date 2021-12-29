Left Menu

Cricket-S.Africa bowl India out for 174 but face imposing victory target

The wicket is providing ample assistance to the seam bowlers, both in terms of movement and bounce, and South Africa will need a record chase in Pretoria if they are to win the game with the previous best being 251 for eight by England in 2000. Rishabh Pant (34) was top scorer for India in their second innings after they resumed on 16 for one in the morning but were largely subdued by some excellent bowling from the home side.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 4-42 as South Africa bowled India out for 174 in their second innings but the tourists set an imposing victory target of 305 an hour before tea on day four of the first test at Centurion Park on Wednesday. The wicket is providing ample assistance to the seam bowlers, both in terms of movement and bounce, and South Africa will need a record chase in Pretoria if they are to win the game with the previous best being 251 for eight by England in 2000.

Rishabh Pant (34) was top scorer for India in their second innings after they resumed on 16 for one in the morning but were largely subdued by some excellent bowling from the home side. Debutant left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (4-55) and Lungi Ngidi (2-31) were the other wicket takers for South Africa.

