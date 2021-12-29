John Terry returns to Chelsea as part-time academy coaching consultant

Former Chelsea captain John Terry will return to the Cobham training centre to begin a coaching consultancy role, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday. The Blues legend will work with Chelsea's young players and coaching staff in the youth development programme, sharing the vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent spell as an assistant coach at Aston Villa.

He will begin the role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month. "This flexibility is beneficial for both John and the Academy, as it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills alongside other commitments while being used optimally within our development programme," Chelsea in a statement said. Head of youth development Neil Bath said: "We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy."

After joining Chelsea at the age of 14, Terry was a youth team scholar before going on to make 717 senior appearances for the club, the third-most in Chelsea's history, over 500 of which came with him as captain. He won 17 trophies during that period, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. (ANI)

