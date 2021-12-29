Left Menu

ISL: Head coach Bandovic expects better game from Chennaiyin FC against Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic has called for scoring more goals to win the Indian Super League (ISL) match.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:10 IST
Chennaiyin FC players during training (Image: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic has called for scoring more goals to win the Indian Super League (ISL) match. Chennaiyin FC will be keen to conclude 2021 on a winning note when they lock horns against Bengaluru FC in their last match of the year at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

Positioned at sixth on the points table, Chennaiyin have registered three wins and two draws in their seventh outing so far in the ongoing season. The head coach is satisfied with the way his team has performed but insisted that there's still room for improvement. "If I go back and look at our seven games, of course I'm expecting to be better [against Bengaluru]. We need more goals to win the games and it's very clear," Bandovic said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday ahead of the club's eighth game.

The 52-year-old Montenegrin coach termed Bengaluru a dangerous side and is expecting a strong contest on Thursday. "In most of the games, we made chances. It's little pressure [of not scoring many goals], but we need to learn to deal with this pressure and relax more; goals will come. We are also trying to improve finishing through our training sessions," he further added.

Chennaiyin FC defender Slavko Damjanovic, who accompanied the coach at the press conference, said that he is impressed with the dedication and hard work of Indian defenders and feels working under Bandovic will help them improve their game further. In the two matches played last season, Bengaluru managed a narrow 1-0 win in one match while the other ended in a draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

