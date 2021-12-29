La Liga: Barcelona suffer COVID outbreak as Dembele, Umtiti, Gavi also test positive

FC Barcelona footballers Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday. The FCB players are currently in good health and self-isolating at home and the Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week for the La Liga side. "The footballers O. Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," FC Barcelona in a statement said.

Notably, Sergio Roberto is also out after having surgery on a thigh problem, Memphis Depay is nursing his hamstring injury, full-back Sergino Dest has been struggling with an adductor issue and Sergio Busquets is suspended. Barca head coach Xavi will now face a selection dilemma when La Liga resume this weekend, as 10 players are out through a combination of COVID-19, injury and suspension.

Barcelona is currently seventh in the La Liga and will travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)