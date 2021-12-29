Left Menu

La Liga: Barcelona suffer COVID outbreak as Dembele, Umtiti, Gavi also test positive

FC Barcelona footballers Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:12 IST
La Liga: Barcelona suffer COVID outbreak as Dembele, Umtiti, Gavi also test positive
FC Barcelona coach Xavi with Gavi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona footballers Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday. The FCB players are currently in good health and self-isolating at home and the Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

The three players join left-back Jordi Alba, center-back Clement Lenglent and defender Dani Alves, who also tested positive this week for the La Liga side. "The footballers O. Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," FC Barcelona in a statement said.

Notably, Sergio Roberto is also out after having surgery on a thigh problem, Memphis Depay is nursing his hamstring injury, full-back Sergino Dest has been struggling with an adductor issue and Sergio Busquets is suspended. Barca head coach Xavi will now face a selection dilemma when La Liga resume this weekend, as 10 players are out through a combination of COVID-19, injury and suspension.

Barcelona is currently seventh in the La Liga and will travel to Real Mallorca (15th) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021