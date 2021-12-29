Cricket for Visually Challenged: India beat Bangladesh 3-0

Indian Blind Cricket team completed a 3-0 rout of Bangladesh on Wednesday by winning the final 'ODI' by 177 runs in a bilateral series organised by the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI).

The series was sponsored by IndusInd Bank.

Electing to bat first, opener Durga Rao's 173 runs off 113 balls and skipper Sunil Ramesh’s 177 off 76 balls ensured a mammoth total of 466 for India in 40 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 289 with Mohammad Abdul Malek contributing 138 runs off 129 deliveries.

Durga Rao was adjudged Player of the Match.

The CABI and the associations for physically challenged and hearing impaired are now part of a sub-committee formed by the BCCI.

