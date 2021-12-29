Left Menu

Soccer-Mooy double keeps Shanghai in hunt for Asian Champions League berth

The win means Ivan Leko's side keep pace with second-placed Guangzhou FC on 41 points from 20 games in the quest for a top three finish and qualification for the continental championship. Zheng Zhi's Guangzhou won 2-0 away to Hebei FC courtesy of goals from Ling Jie and Tan Kaiyuan as the eight-time champions stayed ahead of Shanghai on goal difference.

29-12-2021
Shanghai Port's Australia international Aaron Mooy struck twice as they kept their hopes of a place in next year's Asian Champions League on track with a 2-1 win at Guangzhou City on Wednesday to remain in third place in the Chinese Super League.

Both of Mooy's goals came in the first half before Song Wenjie pulled one back for City just before the hour mark. The win means Ivan Leko's side keep pace with second-placed Guangzhou FC on 41 points from 20 games in the quest for a top three finish and qualification for the continental championship.

Zheng Zhi's Guangzhou won 2-0 away to Hebei FC courtesy of goals from Ling Jie and Tan Kaiyuan as the eight-time champions stayed ahead of Shanghai on goal difference. Changchun Yatai remain fourth with two games remaining, three points behind Guangzhou and Shanghai after a 1-0 victory at Shenzhen FC thanks to Sun Jie's 70th minute winner.

Shandong Taishan, who on Sunday were confirmed as champions for the first time in more than decade, were held to a 1-1 draw against hosts Beijing Guoan as Dai Lin cancelled out Anderson Silva's 17th minute opener for Slaven Bilic's struggling side.

