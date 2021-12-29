Left Menu

Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy; 3 newcomers in squad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:34 IST
Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy; 3 newcomers in squad
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI): All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy matches that will be played in Ahmedabad while M S Washington Sundar will be his deputy.

The squad includes three newcomers- medium-pacers R Silambarasan and P Saravana Kumar apart from batter B Sai Sudharsan. The team boasts of a strong batting line-up that includes the in-form B Aparajith and B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, M Kaushik Gandhi and Sudharsan, apart from the power-hitting M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Vijay Shankar.

Apart from Washington Sundar, the spin department consists of lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Aparajith, while Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Silambarasan, Saravana Kumar and Aswin Crist, on a comeback trail, form the pace attack.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is not available for the Ranji Trophy.

According to the selection panel chief S Vasudevan, this is a well balanced squad and it should do well.

''It is a well balanced team. It should do well in this year's Ranji Trophy,'' he added.

He further said Dinesh Karthik was not available for the tournament. Tamil Nadu begins its Ranji campaign in Elite Group 'B' with a match against Jammu & Kashmir on January 13, 2022. The state team had won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before finishing runner-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament which concluded on Sunday last.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), M S Washington Sundar (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, A Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and R Kavin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021