South Africa 94/4 at stumps on Day 4 in chase of 305

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:40 IST
South Africa were 94 for 4 at stumps on Day 4 while chasing a stiff 305-run target in the first Test against India here on Wednesday.

Skipper Dean Elgar was batting on 52 after night watchman Keshav Maharaj (8) was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the last delivery of the day.

South Africa still need 211 runs on the final day to win the match. Bumrah took two wickets while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket apiece for India.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as the visiting team was all out for 174 in the second innings.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings. Brief Scores: India: 327 & 174 all out in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, K L Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabad 4/42; Marco jansen 4/55). South Africa: 197 and 94 for 4 in 40.5 overs (Dean Elgar 52 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

