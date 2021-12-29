Sports News Roundup: Djokovic skips ATP Cup, adding to Australian Open uncertainty; Lakers get two triple-doubles, top Rockets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing-Vlhova blows field away to take slalom win in Lienz

Slovakian Petra Vlhova blew the rest of the field away to earn her third World Cup win of the season in the slalom in Lienz on Wednesday. First after the opening round, Vlhova put in a flawless display when up last on the second run to take the 23rd World Cup win of her career, over half a second ahead of Austria's slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger in second.

Soccer-Welch to become first woman referee in FA Cup third round

Rebecca Welch is set to become the first female to referee in the FA Cup third round, organisers said on Wednesday.

Welch will take charge of Birmingham City's home tie against Plymouth Argyle, which will be played at St Andrews on Jan. 8, as the first woman referee at that stage of the competition.

Cricket-No easy fixes for England after Ashes hopes turn to dust

After a third Ashes surrender in as many series in Australia, England head to Sydney for a dead rubber fourth test with criticism ringing in their ears, a captain under siege and no easy fixes to a litany of problems. The innings and 14-run shellacking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday ensured England finish 2021 with the unenviable record of nine test losses in a calendar year.

Tennis-Djokovic skips ATP Cup, adding to Australian Open uncertainty

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, event organisers said on Wednesday, raising further doubts over whether the world number one will defend his Australian Open title next month. There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in both events, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against the virus.

NBA roundup: Lakers get two triple-doubles, top Rockets

LeBron James posted a 30-point triple-double and paced four 20-point scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers, who snapped a five-game skid with a 132-123 road win over the host Houston Rockets on Tuesday. James finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double of the season but had ample support. Russell Westbrook chipped in his seventh triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) while Malik Monk added 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 off the Lakers' bench.

Soccer-Real Madrid quartet test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. LaLiga has been on a short winter break since Real's last match on Dec. 22 and the pacesetters are back in action on Jan. 2 when they travel to Getafe in LaLiga.

Soccer-Norwich condemn racist abuse following defeat at Palace

Norwich City have condemned the racist abuse directed at players from both teams in their loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Norfolk club did not the name the players involved but Norwich striker Adam Idah shared a series of racist messages he received on social media following the game at Selhurst Park that ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Canaries.

NHL roundup: Sharks blow leads but beat Coyotes in shootout, 8-7

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each scored in regulation and again in the shootout as the San Jose Sharks overcame blowing a late two-goal lead to win 8-7 over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Down 7-5 with just over three minutes to play in regulation, Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere scored to make it a one-goal game, and Andrew Ladd tied it on the power play with 1:29 left. However, the Coyotes couldn't complete the comeback and lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Soccer-Barca trio test positive for COVID-19

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday. The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.

Tennis-'Mix of emotions': Stosur to end singles career at Australian Open

Sam Stosur will call time on her singles career at next month's Australian Open, though she will continue to play doubles in 2022, the 37-year-old said on Wednesday. The Australian player received a wildcard to play at Melbourne Park, where she has reached the singles fourth round on two occasions, in 2006 and 2010. She thanked tournament organisers ahead of her 20th appearance at the major.

