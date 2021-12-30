Left Menu

Soccer-Nigeria appoints Portugal's Peseiro as new head coach

The federation said the Cup of Nations, to be held in Cameroon between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, would allow Peseiro to establish a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as technical director after Africa's premier soccer tournament. Peseiro coached Portuguese side Sporting Clube in 2018.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 30-12-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:38 IST
Soccer-Nigeria appoints Portugal's Peseiro as new head coach
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Portuguese national Jose Peseiro was announced as Nigeria's new national football coach on Wednesday, but he will not be in charge at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament next month. Nigeria this month dismissed Germany's Gernot Rohr just weeks ahead of the Cup of Nations, with technical director Augustine Eguavoen taking charge on an interim basis.

"After careful consideration of a memo presented by chairman of the technical and development sub-committee, the executive committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles," the Nigeria Football Federation said in a statement. The federation said the Cup of Nations, to be held in Cameroon between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, would allow Peseiro to establish a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as technical director after Africa's premier soccer tournament.

Peseiro coached Portuguese side Sporting Clube in 2018. Eguavoen coached Nigeria from 2005-2007.

Nigeria have been drawn into Group D along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021